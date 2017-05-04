Lane Dailey hired by Silver State International | nnbw.com

Lane Dailey hired by Silver State International
May 4, 2017
Lane Powell has been hired as the lease service manager for Silver State International's rental division, Idealease and Paclease.
Powell has worked in the trucking industry for more than seven years. His most recent role had been lead diesel technician.
Powell has an associate degree from Truckee Meadows Community College. He holds numerous certifications
