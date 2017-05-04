Larry Dailey named to Second Start Learning Disabilities Programs Inc.’s board | nnbw.com

Larry Dailey named to Second Start Learning Disabilities Programs Inc.’s board
May 4, 2017
Larry Dailey of Reno has joined the board of directors at Second Start Learning Disabilities Programs Inc.
Dailey is a professor emeritus from the Reynolds School at the University of Nevada, Reno, and has been honored for his work in media and visual communications.
