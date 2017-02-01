LeadershipNVAR announces class of 2017 | nnbw.com

LeadershipNVAR announces class of 2017
February 1, 2017
Northern Nevada Realtors named to the 2017 LeadershipNVAR class includes: Kendra Murray of Incline Village; Naomi Pettit of Carson City and Incline Village; Whitney Richburg of Reno; and Kaycee Summers of Minden and Gardnerville.
LeadershipNVAR’s Class of 2017 kicked off its’ yearlong program by meeting Jan. 24-26 in Scottsdale, Ariz. The 15-member class of NVAR members from all parts of Nevada devoted three days to a range of activities designed to promote leadership and growth.
The program is administered by the Nevada Association of REALTORS® (NVAR).
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: People
Trending Sitewide
- Mynt Cannabis announces grand opening of downtown Reno dispensary
- Reno-Sparks Indian Colony welcome new business
- Mayor announces new e-commerce company moving to Reno
- Southeast Connector not expected to foster new retail development
- Commercial Real Estate Technology Company plays a role in CREW of Northern Nevada Deal of the Year