Lewis named head of product for Capstak | nnbw.com

Lewis named head of product for Capstak
January 18, 2017
Justin Lewis has been hired as head of product for Capstak, the commercial real estate market network headquartered in Reno.
Lewis previously worked with Microsoft Corp. for more than seven years.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in computer science from the University of Nevada, Reno.
