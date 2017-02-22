Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP’s McGuinness named to Irish Network post | nnbw.com

Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP’s McGuinness named to Irish Network post
February 22, 2017
Sean McGuinness, a partner in the law firm of Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP, has been named regional vice president of the Irish Network USA, an umbrella business and economic development organization with chapters across the United States.
McGuinness is a founding member of the Nevada chapter and works out of the firm's Reno, Las Vegas and Denver offices. He was a featured panelist in London this month during the International Masters of Gaming Law Masterclass and recently co-chaired the IMGL gaming law conference in Dublin, Ireland.
