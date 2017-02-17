 Lisa Cross promoted by Piercy Bowler Taylor & Kern | nnbw.com

Lisa Cross has been promoted to a shareholder in the Reno office of Piercy Bowler Taylor & Kern (PBTK), a full-service accounting firm.

Cross, a certified public accountant (CPA), previously served as a principal and currently serves as managing partner of the firm’s new opened Reno office. She started working for PBTK as an associate in July 2004.