Lisa Cross promoted by Piercy Bowler Taylor & Kern | nnbw.com

Lisa Cross promoted by Piercy Bowler Taylor & Kern
February 17, 2017
Lisa Cross has been promoted to a shareholder in the Reno office of Piercy Bowler Taylor & Kern (PBTK), a full-service accounting firm.
Cross, a certified public accountant (CPA), previously served as a principal and currently serves as managing partner of the firm’s new opened Reno office. She started working for PBTK as an associate in July 2004.
