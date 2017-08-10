Lori A. Dumas named to National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges’ board | nnbw.com

Lori A. Dumas, a judge with the First Judicial District, Court of Common Pleas, Family Division in Philadelphia, Pa., was named to the Board of Directors for the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges (NCJFCJ) in Reno.

Dumas has participated in and facilitated many panels and trainings on human trafficking.

She is a Georgetown University Fellow, specializing in the area of crossover court matters. Prior to her nomination to the bench in 2003 by former Governor Mark Schweiker and confirmation by former Governor Edward Rendell, Judge Dumas owned her own firm for nearly 10 years.