LP Insurance Services adds staff members | nnbw.com

Steve Peitz, Carlos Ruiz and Loren Pierce have joined the staff at Reno-based LP Insurance Services, Inc., and will be serving its six offices in Nevada and California.

Peitz has previous experience working in risk abatement, specifically construction, industrial and mining industries.

Ruiz has experience in safety and loss mitigation throughout many industries, especially large construction projects.

Pierce has experience in risk management including fire protection and explosion prevention s well as construction and compliance.