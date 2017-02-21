 Maplewood Stables’ Winkel appointed to post | nnbw.com

Julie Winkel, owner and head trainer at Reno's Maplewood Stables Inc., has been appointed co-chair of the United States Equestrian Federation's Licensed Officials Committee, the group that approves and oversees the Federation's licensed judges, stewards, course designers and technical delegates for all 29 USEF-recognized breeds and disciplines.