Marc Johnson, Distinguished Eagle Scout Award

Marc Johnson, president of the University of Nevada, Reno, was presented the Distinguished Eagle Scout Award by the Boy Scouts of America's Nevada Area Council.

Johnson was honored at a ceremony on the UNR campus on Oct. 26.

The Distinguished Eagle Scout Award is awarded to Eagle Scouts who, after 25 years, have distinguished themselves in their life work and who have shared their talents with their communities on a voluntary basis. Only 5 percent of all Boy Scouts achieve Scouting's top rank of Eagle Scout.