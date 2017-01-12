Mark A. Krasner named to NCJFCJ board | nnbw.com

Mark A. Krasner named to NCJFCJ board
January 12, 2017
Mark A. Krasner, a certified public accountant (CPA) and found partner of Blanchard, Krasner & French, with an office in Reno, has been named to the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges’ (NCJFCJ) Board of Directors.
