Mark A. Krasner named to NCJFCJ board | nnbw.com

Mark A. Krasner named to NCJFCJ board

Mark A. Krasner, a certified public accountant (CPA) and found partner of Blanchard, Krasner & French, with an office in Reno, has been named to the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges’ (NCJFCJ) Board of Directors.