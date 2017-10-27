Mark E. Hall, U.S. Bureau of Land Management, Winnemucca District

Mark E. Hall has been named field manager for the Black Rock Field Office of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, Winnemucca District.

Hall is currently the assistant field manager for the Black Rock Field Office, and has been the acting field manager since February. He has been with BLM in the Winnemucca District since January 2010. He has also held various positions including archaeologist, Native American coordinator, and planning and environmental coordinator.

Hall earned a Bachelor of Science degree in metallurgical engineering from the University of Kentucky and received a Master of Science in materials science and mining in May 1985 and a Master of Arts in anthropology in December 1986 from the University of California, Berkeley. In December 1992, he received his Doctorate in Anthropology (history minor) from the University of California, Berkeley.