Mark Korinek, 2017 Golden Pinecone Sustainability Award
November 3, 2017
Mark Korinek, director of operations for the Carson City School District, was chosen as a winner of GreenNevada's (Growing Resources for Environmental Education in Nevada) 2017 Golden Pinecone Sustainability Award.
Korinek was recognized in the Individual/Volunteer category for his leadership in implement sustainable practices at the district.
An award ceremony will be held Tuesday, Nov. 7 at the National Automobile Museum in downtown Reno.