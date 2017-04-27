Matthew Forsythe joins KPS3 Marketing | nnbw.com

Matthew Forsythe has joined KPS3 Marketing, a full-service marketing and digital communications firm, as a digital project manager.

Forsythe previously worked for Ohio University. His most recent position was as a design instructor where he taught classes on print and digital design. Prior to teaching, he served as the website and marketing manager for the Scripps College of Communication at Ohio University. He has also spent time as a freelance designer and videographer for a wide range of businesses.

Forsythe graduated from Ohio University with a bachelor's degree in business administration and Master of Arts in visual communication. He also serves on the board of directors for an international non-profit, the Twin to Twin Transfusion Syndrome Foundation.