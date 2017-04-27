McColgan added to board of directors for Employers Holdings | nnbw.com

McColgan added to board of directors for Employers Holdings
April 27, 2017
Michael J. McColgan has joined the board of directors at Employers Holdings, effective July 1.
McColgan will retire as a partner with PricewaterhouseCoopers. on June 30. During his 38 year career with PwC, including 27 years as a partner, McColgan served as regional assurance leader for the east region and as the global engagement partner for several of PwC's largest insurance company clients. McColgan received a bachelor's degree in accounting from Villanova University and is a certified public accountant, licensed in 12 states.
