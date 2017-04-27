McColgan added to board of directors for Employers Holdings | nnbw.com

Michael J. McColgan has joined the board of directors at Employers Holdings, effective July 1.

McColgan will retire as a partner with PricewaterhouseCoopers. on June 30. During his 38 year career with PwC, including 27 years as a partner, McColgan served as regional assurance leader for the east region and as the global engagement partner for several of PwC's largest insurance company clients. McColgan received a bachelor's degree in accounting from Villanova University and is a certified public accountant, licensed in 12 states.