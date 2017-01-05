McQuattie joins Coldwell Banker Commercial | nnbw.com

Mary E. ‘Missy’ McQuattie has been hired as a senior associate with Coldwell Banker Commercial – Business Properties in Reno.

McQuattie previously worked for Chase International – Commercial, where she specialized in all aspects of commercial and industrial real estate from sales, leasing, and investments. She as was managing member of a partnership called Geothermal Rail Industrial Development, LLC, a mixed-use commercial and industrial development located east of Reno, and founded Reno-based Commercial Industrial Consultants, Ltd., and Commercial Industrial Real Estate Services which was a full-service commercial/industrial real estate and consulting firm.

McQuattie also taught English as a second Language at the Instituto Panameno-Norteamericano and the Instituto Alberto Einstein in Panama, Central America.

She is a past president of the Northern Nevada chapter of NAIOP and earned the “Saleswoman of the Year” award from the Nevada Saleswomen of Nevada.

McQuattie attended Mount Saint Mary’s College in Los Angeles and Arizona State University as well as the CCIM – CIREI Institute of Chicago.