Mikaila Bird, The Glenn Group

Mikaila Bird has been hired as account manager for The Glenn Group, a statewide Nevada marketing agency.

Bird, a native of South Lake Tahoe, Calif., has previous experience in the region's marketing and tourism industries. She has experience in public relations, creative content development, video production, art direction, event production and copywriting.

Bird earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in communication studies, public relations from California State University, Sacramento.

