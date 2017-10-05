Mike Wilhelm, CFA, Inc.

Mike Wilhelm has been named principal and engineering manager at CFA, Inc.

Wilhelm has more than 18 years experience in civil engineering, working on several private and sector projects and public works projects.

He is an active member of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) and has been elected president of the ASCE Nevada Section in 2018. He previously served as president of the ASCE Truckee Meadows Branch in 2012 and as member of the ASCE Committee for America's Infrastructure from 2013-2015.

Wilhelm also was named the Young Civil Engineer of the Year by the ASCE Truckee Meadows Branch in 2007.

Wilhelm earned his bachelor of science degree in biology and master's degree in civil engineering both from the University of Nevada, Reno.