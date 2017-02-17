Miles Construction hires project manager | nnbw.com

Michael S. Allen has been named as a project manager for Miles Construction.

Allen has 30 years experience in the public works and the hospitality industry. He also worked in the destination resorts in the casino and entertainment industry. Allen previously has held positions with Harrah’s Entertainment, Boyd Gaming Corp. and GE Johnson Construction Company where he led development of condominium buildings at the Village at Northstar. Most recently, he was senior project manager for Greenwood Homes in Incline Village.

Allen earned a degree in construction science engineering from Kansas State University and is a LEED accredited professional.