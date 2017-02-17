Mson named partner at Wolf, Rifkin, Shapiro, Schulman & Rabkin, LLC | nnbw.com

Christopher Mixson has been named a partner in the Reno and Las Vegas law offices of Wolf, Rifkin, Shapiro, Schulman & Rabkin, LLC.

Mixson will partner in the firm’s entertainment & intellectual property resources law and litigation practices.

Mixson earned his bachelor’s degree from University of Evansville and his juris doctor, along with a certificate in environmental and natural resources law, from Lewis & Clark Law School.