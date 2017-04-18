 Nate Emme joins Benefit Resource Group | nnbw.com

Nate Emme joins Benefit Resource Group

Nate Emme has joined Benefit Resource Group as a benefits analyst.

Emme is also editor of the Good Life magazine in South Reno.

He is a recent graduate of the University of Nevada, Reno.