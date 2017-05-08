NCET announces new board members | nnbw.com

Kristin McClellan and Kurt Thigpen have been elected to the board of NCET, a member-supported non-profit that produces educational and networking events to help people explore business and technology.

McClellan, marketing and special projects specialist at RSCVA, was named NCET's vice president of social media.

Her 12 years of experience in marketing positions includes work as an interactive media business partner with Renown Health and as an online marketing coordinator with Atlantis Casino Resort Spa.

McClellan earned her bachelor's degree in communication studies and psychology from the University of Idaho.

Thigpen, elected vice president of email services, is co-founder and master of web at Ace Studios, a Reno-based digital startup, and a digital specialist with Renown Health.

A graduate of Southeastern Technical College, Thigpen has more than eight years of experience in digital marketing.