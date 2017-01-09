NCET board announcements | nnbw.com

Jock Ochiltree has been elected to a position on the NCET board while Matt Brown, Susan Moreno and Peter Williamson were re-elected to positions within the organization.

Ochiltree, a Realtor with Dickson Realty and a who has a 34-year career in the technology industry, has been elected as vice president of events services on the board.

Matt Brown, a communications program manager for the City of Reno was re-elected a vice president of blog content. Brown also was a journalist with Nevada Magazine, Reno Gazette-Journal and The Sierra Sun in Truckee.

Susan Moreno, co-founder and CEO of CVirtual Inc., was re-elected vice president of membership. Moreno has worked in hospitality for 25 years.

Peter Williamson, a business coach and a master licensee with ActionCOACH Business Coaching in Reno, has been re-elected as vice president of Tech Wednesdays. Williamson has previous experience in the technology and engineering industries.