NCET board members

Erich Schmitt and Katie Silva have been elected to the board of NCET, a member-supported nonprofit that helps individuals and businesses explore and use technology.

Schmitt, who serves as director of sales and marketing with Intelligent Lifecycle Solutions, an electronics recycler in Sparks, was elected vice president of email services for NCET's Biz Café and Biz Bite.

His career includes eight years of service in the U.S. Air Force, work as a restaurant general manager, and sales, marketing and business development positions in Nevada.

Silva, who serves as corporate communications manager for Peppermill Resorts Inc., was elected NCET's co-vice president of social media.

She has more than 12 years experience in Internet and traditional marketing, advertising, social media, and public relations.