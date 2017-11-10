NCET board of director members re-elected
November 10, 2017
Leslie Masterpool, Susan Moreno and Peter Williamson have been re-elected to the board of directors of NCET, a member-supported non-profit that produces educational and networking events to help people explore businesses and technology.
Masterpool was re-elected as vice president of image management.
She works as the community and membership liaison for the Nevada State Medical Society. She previously worked as a coordinator with The Chamber in Reno.
Masterpool earned bachelor's degrees in economics and international affairs at UNR.
Moreno was re-elected as vice president of membership for NCET.
She is the chief executive officer of CVirtual, Inc., a Reno-based executive and technical recruiting firm.
She earned a bachelor's degree in economics and French, and was named Technology Entrepreneur of the Year by NCET in 2015.
Williamson was re-elected as vice president of NCET's Tech Wednesdays event.
He has worked for 11 years as a business coach and a master licensee with ActionCOACH Business Coaching in Reno.
Williamson earned an undergraduate degree in engineering from Princeton and a master's degree in business administration from Stanford.