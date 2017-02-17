NCET elects, re-elects board members | nnbw.com

Ryan Parrish has been elected to a position on NCET’s board of directors, while Mikalee Byerman, Nicole Rose Dion, and Andy Jorgensen were re-elected by the organization.

Parrish was elected as vice president of e-mail services, video productions and branding professional in Reno. Parrish has previous experience in photo and video production and an account managing.

Byerman was re-elected to serve a one-year term as vice president of communications.

She is vice president of strategy at the Estipona Group, a virtual agency based in Reno.

Rose Dion was re-elected to serve a one-year term as co-vice president of social media and is currently the client services manager at Estipona Group.

Dion has seven years of experience managing brands and marketing efforts.

Jorgensen was re-elected to serve a one-year term as vice president of creative services for NCET.

He is the IT and quality control specialist at Rehearsal, a Reno-based maker of a video practice software platform. He previously started the Nevada Ready 21 program at the Nevada Department of Education.