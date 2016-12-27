 NDA’s Jim Barbee recognized by cattlemen’s association | nnbw.com

Jim Barbee, director of the Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA), was presented with the Presidents Award at the 2016 joint meeting of the Nevada and California Cattlemen’s Associations held in Sparks.

The President’s Award is presented to an individual or group who shows a commitment to better the livestock industry through their actions and dedication.