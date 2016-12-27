NDA’s Jim Barbee recognized by cattlemen’s association | nnbw.com

NDA’s Jim Barbee recognized by cattlemen’s association
December 27, 2016
Jim Barbee, director of the Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA), was presented with the Presidents Award at the 2016 joint meeting of the Nevada and California Cattlemen’s Associations held in Sparks.
The President’s Award is presented to an individual or group who shows a commitment to better the livestock industry through their actions and dedication.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: People
Trending Sitewide
- Recreational marijuana: What does it mean for Nevada employers?
- Does legal marijuana send your workplace policies up in smoke? | Voices: Dora V. Lane and Anthony L. Hall
- 2016 in review: Northern Nevada continued to experience economic revitalization
- Inspire Kitchen and Bath extends giveaway to celebrate grand opening
- Manufacturing growing out of available land in northwestern Nevada