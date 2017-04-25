NDOT’s Tony Illia win 2017 Hermes Award | nnbw.com

NDOT’s Tony Illia win 2017 Hermes Award
April 25, 2017
Tony Illia, spokesman for the Nevada Department of Transportation, won a 2017 Hermes Creative Award for Best Publication Article. The piece entitled "The Other Mr. Vegas" appeared in Architecture Las Vegas magazine. Illia won the award from 6,000 entries submitted throughout North America.
