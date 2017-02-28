Nevada Chapter of Associated General Contractors names 2017 board of directors | nnbw.com

Nevada Chapter of Associated General Contractors names 2017 board of directors
February 28, 2017
Lance Semenko of Q & D Construction, Inc., has been named 2017 president of the Nevada Chapter of the Associated General Contractors of America.
Jim Miller of CORE Construction has been named first vice president.
Nathan Roach of Gradex Construction Co., has been named second vice president.
Bob Gardner of Gardner Engineering, Inc., was named treasurer.
Trish Bullentini, Martin Iron Works, Inc., is past president.
Named as 2017 directors were: Bob Fehling, VersaGrade, Inc.; Shane Glenn, PAR Electrical Contractors; Kyle Larkin, Granite Construction Co.; Marc Markwell, Sierra Nevada Construction, Inc.; Brien McKenzie, McKenzie Construction, Inc.; Kylen Perks, L.A. Perks Plumbing & Heating; Tom Pourchot, Intermountain Electric, Inc.; Jarrett Rosenau, Clark/Sullivan Construction; Eric Scolari, RHP Mechanical Systems; Jason Stevens, United Construction; Johnnie Stolz, Omboli Interiors, Inc.; and Steve Talafuse, Stitser Drywall.
Named as Ex-Officio directors were: Jeremy Anthony, Basalite Concrete Products; Marty Crew, Construction Materials Engineers, Inc.; Brian Hartman, Hartman Structural Engineering, LLC; Lonnie Johnson, CFA, Inc.; Jan Leggett, Moana Nursery; Rich Stoltz, Wedco, Inc.; Dean Stone, Bragg Crane Service.
Named as 2017 AGC national directors were: Dave Backman, KG Walters Construction; Piero Bullentini, Martin Iron Works, Inc.; Mike Cate, Silver State Masonry; Justin Ivory, A-1 Steel, Inc.; Frank Lepori, Frank Lepori Construction; Deane Shaver, Shaver Construction, Inc.; and B.J. Sullivan, Clark/Sullivan Construction.
