Nevada Commercial Services makes staff announcements | nnbw.com

Vanessa Wood has joined the staff at Nevada Commercial Services, Inc., while Jennifer Vogt has been promoted by the company.

Wood has joined Nevada Commercial Services, Inc., where she will head up the residential and storage facility division.

Wood earned her Certified Property Manager and an Accredited Residential Manager designations from the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM).

She has served as local chapter president of the IREM Northern NevadaTahoe Chapter 89 as the 2017 and has been a member of the Board of Directors since 2010. She is also a member of the Northern Nevada Chapter of Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) and Reno-Tahoe Young Professionals Network.

Jennifer Vogt has been promoted to property manager of Nevada Commercial Services, Inc.

Vogt has been with Nevada Commercial Services for nine months, beginning as receptionist, and to assistant property manager in October 2016.