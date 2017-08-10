Nevada Department of Agriculture’s Striejewske appointed to National Conference on Weights and Measures Fuels and Lubricants Subcommittee | nnbw.com

Nevada Department of Agriculture’s Striejewske appointed to National Conference on Weights and Measures Fuels and Lubricants Subcommittee
August 10, 2017
Bill Striejewske, Ph.D. and senior petroleum chemist for the Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA), Consumer Equitability Division, has been appointed as chairman of the National Conference on Weights and Measures Fuels and Lubricants Subcommittee.
Striejewske has been with the NDA Division of Consumer Equitability since 2002. He has been a member of the Fuels and Lubricants Subcommittee since 2014.
