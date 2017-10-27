Nevada Housing Division honorees
October 27, 2017
The Nevada Housing Division (NHD) honored seven Northern Nevada lenders at a special awards luncheon at Cathexes in Reno on Oct. 19.
Honorees included:
2017 Mortgage Credit Certificate Award: Celia Barrientos and Maurice Barrientos, Guild Mortgage
2017 Top Producer in Fannie Mae Loans: Patricia Kirsch, Guild Mortgage
2017 Top Producer in VA Loans: Samantha Gomez, On Q Financial
2017 Top Overall Producer: Sam Britt, iServe Lending
Recommended Stories For You
2017 Exceptional Processing & Compliance Award: Wendy Henderson
GNM 2017 Community Award: Jorge Montoya, Guild Mortgage.