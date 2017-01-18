Nevada Rural Housing Authority announces hires, promotions | nnbw.com

Miguel Alvarez and Grant Brewer have been hired by the Nevada Rural Housing Authority (NRHA), while Paulina Torres and Stacey Sept have been promoted by the organization.

Alvarez was hired as occupancy specialist, part of the Rental and Housing Programs team.

He began working at NRHA in March 2016 as a temporary student worker.

Alvarez is a student at Western Nevada College focusing his studies in social services.

Brewer was hired as a management assistant as a part of the NRHA’s Homebuyer Services team.

He began serving in the NRHA Homebuyer Services department as a student worker.

Brewer graduated from Carson High School in 2012, and is currently studying to earn his degree in agribusiness.

He was awarded the “Stepping It Up” award, which is given to those NRHA team members who go above and beyond their day-to-day responsibilities.

Torres was promoted to accountant by the organization.

She joined the NRHA staff in July 2012 as management assistant and was promoted to special projects coordinator in May 2013. She joined the Home At Last™ team as compliance specialist in March 2014 and was promoted to Bonds Program analyst in 2016. Torres also served in a position where she issued mortgage-covered bonds for a bank in Warsaw, Poland, prior to moving to the United States. She is also co-author of a book titled ‘Financial Derivatives,’ published in 2009.

Torres earned dual master’s degrees in management and finance/accounting from Warsaw School of Economics in Poland.

Sept was promoted to manager of human resources and administration.

She started working at the NRHA in 2015 as human resources administrative assistant. She also previously worked in construction project management for more than

10 years, responsible for project planning, implementation, coordination, process and document control, software administration and human resources administration.

Sept is currently studying to complete her bachelor’s of science degree in business administration, as well as completing her HR certifications.