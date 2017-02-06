 Nevada State Bank names Spearman South Carson branch manager | nnbw.com

Nevada State Bank names Spearman South Carson branch manager

Marci Spearman has been named assistant vice president and branch manager for the South Carson branch of Nevada State Bank.

Spearman has 30 years experience in retail sales and marketing. She began her career as a teller, and held various retail banking positions before being promoted to branch manager. She managed the Military Banking division for Bank of America in Japan and continued her career as branch manager through many mergers and acquisitions with Community Bank in Southern California.