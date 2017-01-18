Nevada State Bank’s Mello appoint to museum board | nnbw.com

Nevada State Bank’s Mello appoint to museum board
January 18, 2017
Janet Mello, vice president, senior private banking officer for Nevada State Bank, has been appointed to the Nevada Museum of Art’s Board of Trustees.
Mello will serve a two-year term on the board.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: People
Trending Sitewide
- The Baked Bear, Custom Ice Cream Sandwiches comes to Reno and Sparks
- Development is ‘booming’ on Lake Tahoe’s South Shore
- What’s next for Tahoe-Truckee’s housing crisis?
- RSAR releases 2016’s year-end, fourth quarter and December existing home sales reports
- Ambitious, University-led effort explores transportation technologies in Truckee Meadows