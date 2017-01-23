Nevada State Development Corporation promotes Ashbridge | nnbw.com

Nevada State Development Corporation promotes Ashbridge
January 23, 2017
Heather Ashbridge has been promoted to loan officer for the Reno office of Nevada State Development Corp.; a statewide certified development company specializing in SBA (504) small business financing for real estate and equipment purchases.
Ashbridge, who has nine years of experience with the SBA 504 loan program, began her career with Nevada State Development in 2008 as a servicing assistant.
