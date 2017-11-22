Nevada Taxpayers Association staff

Cindy Creighton has been appointed president of the Nevada Taxpayers Association (NTA).

Creighton has worked for the NTA for two years and has extensive experience working in Nevada public affairs.

Michael Pelham was also appointed to the NTA's newly created position of director of government and community relations.

Pelham previously served five years with the Nevada Department of Taxation where he was the department's subject matter expert in tax distribution and statistics.

He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in gaming management from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and his Master of Business Administration degree from Australian Catholic University in Sydney, Australia.