Nevada Women’s Fund announces 2017 board of directors | nnbw.com

Named to the Nevada Women's Fund 2017 board of directors were: Joey Orduna Hastings, CEO, National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges, chair; Kristen Chinvarasopak, partner, Eide Bailly, vice chair; Kerry Eaton, attorney, Drinkwater Law Offices, treasurer; Jennifer Crowe, recorder; and Dawn Ahner, executive vice president, Renown Health, immediate past chair.

New members to the board were: Sarah E. Baley, attorney, McDonald Carano Wilson; Megan Brown, fiduciary controller, Beacon Trust Company; Jamie Gazza, vice president of corporate banking, Nevada State Bank; Kathy Picollo, vice president of human resources, Nugget Resort; Jamii Uboldi, director of business development and marketing communications, Saint Mary's Health Network; Abbi Whitaker, owner of The Abbi Agency; and Kathy L. Williams, realtor, Coldwell Banker Select.

Current board members include: Carolyn Barbash, vice president, energy market policy, NV Energy; Alexia Bratiotis, senior account director, KPS|3 marketing; Debby Bullentini, co-owner RAWBRY; Ann Burns, promotion director, KTVN; Michele Casey, corporate retirement director, Morgan Stanley; Valerie J. Clark, president, Clark & Associates; Ronele Dotson, president, RAD Strategies Inc.; Heidi Gansert, executive director, external relations, University of Nevada, Reno; Joanna Jacob, vice president, Ferrari Public Affairs; Denise Kline, HR director, Heritage Bank of Nevada; Eugenia Larmore, principal/owner, EKAY Economic Consultants; Kaitlyn Ovard, director of finance, Silver Legacy; Fayth Ross, executive director, Urban Roots; Kelly Ann Scott, executive editor, RGJ Media; Candie Slider, physician's assistant, Reno Orthopaedic Center; Dawn Welsh, director, IT management and client services, Renown Health; Ann Wilkinson, chair, Nevada Transportation Authority; Sharon Wurm, director of financial aid and student success, TMCC; and Christina Stoever Young, president, Sunshine Tahoe.