NJ Designs founder honored by graphic design publication | nnbw.com

NJ Designs founder honored by graphic design publication

Natalie Ede, founder and creative director for NJ Designs in Sparks, was honored by Graphic Design USA with four awards for outstanding design work.

Ede’s awards included: Greeting Card Design for Navellier (featured in magazine); Poster Design for American Heart Association – Go RED (featured in magazine); Poster Design for American Heart Association – What it Means to Go Red; and Logo Design for Events in Reno.

Graphic Design USA has been the business-to-business magazine for graphic design professionals. GDUSA covers news, people, project, trends, technology, products and services. Two of Ede’s designs were featured in the organization’s latest publication, GDUSA.