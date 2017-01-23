NJ Designs founder honored by graphic design publication | nnbw.com

Natalie Ede, founder and creative director for NJ Designs in Sparks, was honored by Graphic Design USA with four awards for outstanding design work.

Ede’s awards included: Greeting Card Design for Navellier (featured in magazine); Poster Design for American Heart Association – Go RED (featured in magazine); Poster Design for American Heart Association – What it Means to Go Red; and Logo Design for Events in Reno.

Graphic Design USA has been the business-to-business magazine for graphic design professionals. GDUSA covers news, people, project, trends, technology, products and services. Two of Ede’s designs were featured in the organization’s latest publication, GDUSA.