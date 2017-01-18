NNDA hires Champa, promotes Meléndez | nnbw.com

NNDA hires Champa, promotes Meléndez
January 18, 2017
Tonya Champa has been named investor relations director for the Northern Nevada Development Authority (NNDA), while Valerie Meléndez was named tribal economic development director.
Champa previously worked as the advertising director for the Nevada Appeal daily newspaper in Carson City. She also was a high school and college rodeo competitor and Miss Reno Rodeo 2004-2005.
She graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno, majoring in marketing with a minor in communications.
Meléndez has worked for the NNDA since 2014 in the investor relations department.
She earned a bachelor’s degree from UNR.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: People
Trending Sitewide
- The Baked Bear, Custom Ice Cream Sandwiches comes to Reno and Sparks
- Development is ‘booming’ on Lake Tahoe’s South Shore
- What’s next for Tahoe-Truckee’s housing crisis?
- RSAR releases 2016’s year-end, fourth quarter and December existing home sales reports
- Ambitious, University-led effort explores transportation technologies in Truckee Meadows