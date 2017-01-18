NNDA hires Champa, promotes Meléndez | nnbw.com

Tonya Champa has been named investor relations director for the Northern Nevada Development Authority (NNDA), while Valerie Meléndez was named tribal economic development director.

Champa previously worked as the advertising director for the Nevada Appeal daily newspaper in Carson City. She also was a high school and college rodeo competitor and Miss Reno Rodeo 2004-2005.

She graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno, majoring in marketing with a minor in communications.

Meléndez has worked for the NNDA since 2014 in the investor relations department.

She earned a bachelor’s degree from UNR.