Noah Elsfelder has joined Heritage Bank of Nevada as a Heritage Bank of Nevada A.V.P. and as a branch manager at the West Seventh Street location.

Elsfelder has more than 17 years of banking experience. He spent 12 years with Wells Fargo in a number of positions including branch manager. Prior to joining Heritage Bank, Elsfelder spent two years with Greater Nevada Credit Union as a business specialist and SBA loan officer.