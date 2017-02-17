Noble Studios announces new hire, staff promotions | nnbw.com

Monica Thompson has been hired as a digital marketing specialist for Noble Studios, while Danielle Christenson, Whitney Ginsburg and Jasmine Burrell have been promoted by the digital marketing agency.

Thompson previously was the digital engagement manger at the City of Reno where she developed marketing projects for both traditional and digital communication channels.

She has created and implemented several digital marketing campaigns, including the #ThinkReno campaign, which was recognized by the What’s Next Awards for citizen engagement.

Thompson earned a Bachelor’s degree in Sociology from the University of Newcastle, Australia and a Master’s degree in Journalism from the University of Nevada, Reno.

Christenson was promoted to digital media specialist.

She previously served as Noble’s digital media coordinator for two years.

Christenson earned a Bachelor’s of Arts degree in Journalism from the University of Nevada, Reno.

Ginsburg was promoted to project manager.

She has worked for Noble for two years.

Ginsburg earned a degree in strategic communications from UNR.

Burrell was promoted to office assistant.

She joined Noble in 2016 as its front desk coordinator.

Burrell earned a degree in Criminal Justice from San Diego State University.