Noin named to balloon races’ Board of Trustees | nnbw.com

Noin named to balloon races’ Board of Trustees
January 9, 2017
Meagan Noin, president of MNG Partners, Inc., has been named to The Great Reno Balloon Race’s Board of Trustees.
