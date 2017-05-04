Norma Webster named 2017 Nevada Women’s Fund Hall of Fame honoree | nnbw.com

Norma Webster named 2017 Nevada Women’s Fund Hall of Fame honoree
May 4, 2017
Norma Webster was named as the 2017 Nevada Women's Fund Hall of Fame Honoree.
Webster has served on the boards of KNPB, the Community Foundation of Western Nevada and Soroptimist International of Truckee Meadows. Webster was also instrumental in creating the Community Foundation of Western Nevada's first Youth Giving Circle.
