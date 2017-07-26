Northern Nevada HOPES names trio to director positions | nnbw.com

Northern Nevada HOPES names trio to director positions
July 26, 2017
Christine Silsby, Erin Eddings, and Eleni Murphy have been promoted to director positions at Northern Nevada HOPES, a nonprofit community health center.
Silsby was named medical director.
She has worked at HOPES since and has worked as a physician assistant in the adult clinic.
Eddings was named case manager director.
She joined the HOPES staff in February 2016.
Murphy was named behavioral health director.
She joined the organization's staff in 2014 and is a licensed clinical social worker.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: People
- Reno-Sparks Convention & Visitors Authority hires Burton, Tracy
- WIN elects officers, members of its board of trustees
- Argentum Partners adds Cannito, Whittemore to staff
- Jim Raulino named territory manager for Visioneering Technologies, Inc.
- Basin Street Properties’ Marinello joins Regional Alliance for Downtown
Trending Sitewide
- Squaw Valley ends record 2017 ski season
- Peppermill Reno named one of the Top 10 Best Casinos by USA TODAY
- Switch to expand into iconic Virginia Street Post Office building in downtown Reno
- 40 years later, Carson City bypass a reality
- College of Engineering poised to increase economic prosperity for Nevada