Northern Nevada HOPES names trio to director positions | nnbw.com

Christine Silsby, Erin Eddings, and Eleni Murphy have been promoted to director positions at Northern Nevada HOPES, a nonprofit community health center.

Silsby was named medical director.

She has worked at HOPES since and has worked as a physician assistant in the adult clinic.

Eddings was named case manager director.

She joined the HOPES staff in February 2016.

Murphy was named behavioral health director.

She joined the organization's staff in 2014 and is a licensed clinical social worker.