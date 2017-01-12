Panko to head up UFCU’s new Spanish Springs branch | nnbw.com

Jeff Panko has been appointed branch manager of the United Federal Credit Union’s new Spanish Springs branch, 2432 Wingfield Hills Road in Sparks.

The new branch opened Monday, Jan. 16.

Panko previously served as a member service advisor at UFCU’s Reno branch. He also served in personal and business banking, branch management, service and lead teller positions for Wells Fargo Bank in the Reno area.

Panko earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration/information systems from the University of Nevada, Reno.