Paquette named to executive post at Employers | nnbw.com

Paquette named to executive post at Employers
December 22, 2016
Michael S. Paquette has been appointed executive vice president, chief financial officer for Employers Holdings, Inc., an insurance company headquartered in Reno.
Paquette previously served as executive vice president, chief financial officer of Montpelier Re Holdings Ltd. from 2008 to 2015 and chief financial officer of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. from its inception in 2012 to 2015. He also spent 18 years with White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., and its subsidiaries, in various capacities including senior vice president, controller and four years with KPMG as an auditor.
Paquette earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Vermont and is a Certified Public Accountant, Certified Management Accountant, Certified Financial Manager and Chartered Global Management Accountant.
