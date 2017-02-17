Parsons joins Western Title Co. | nnbw.com

Ron Parsons has been hired as a commercial sales representative for Western Title Co.

Parsons previously worked at Renown Health’s Hometown Health marketing department. He also has previous experience in the real estate industry, working with contractors and real estate developers. He has worked as a golf teaching professional and sales manager at resorts and private golf clubs in Hawaii, Southern California and New Jersey.

Parsons graduated from the business administration program at the University of Nevada, Reno, and from the San Diego Golf Academy.