Paula Schmidt rejoins Northern Nevada Medical Center | nnbw.com

Paula Schmidt has been named manager for Northern Nevada Medical Center's (NNMC) medical surgical unit. The hospital is located in Sparks.

Schmidt rejoins the NNMC staff from McKenzie Willamette Medical Center in Springfield, Ore., where she served as chief nursing officer. She had served in various nursing leadership positions at NNMC from 2012 to 2015, including chief nursing officer and director of medical, surgical and telemetry units. Prior to that, Schmidt worked at Christus Spohn Hospital-Shoreline in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Schmidt earned her master's degree in nursing administration at Clarkson College in Omaha, Nebraska and her bachelor's degree in nursing at Northern Michigan University.