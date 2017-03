John P. McLaughlin, president and chief executive officer of PDL BioPharma, Inc. that's headquartered in Incline Village, will make a presentation at the Oppenheimer 27th Annual Healthcare Conference next week in New York.

The presentation will occur on Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at 8:35 a.m. EDT and the session will be webcast live at http://www.pdl.com.